The Global Energy Stadium, home of Ross County

Several players and coaching staff at the Dingwall club tested positive for the virus.

Malky Mackay's side are due to start their season with a Premier Sports Cup group-stage clash against Forfar on Saturday.

A statement on the Staggies' official website read: "A number of Ross County players and coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

"As a precaution the club has temporarily suspended football operations to prevent any further spread of the virus."