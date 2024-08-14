Real Madrid vs Atalanta: How to watch Super Cup final, TV and live stream details, what channel
Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will aim to become the first side in the UEFA Super Cup history to lift the trophy for an astonishing sixth time this evening, as they take Atalanta in Poland.
Back in May the Spanish giants won the UEFA Champions League for the 15th time in their history thanks to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, but will now look to cement their place at Europe’s most successful side further by winning added another Super Cup to their trophy cabinet.
Currently tied on five each, AC Milan and Barcelona have also lifted the Super Cup several times but a win for Ancelotti’s team in Warsaw tonight will see them move one clear as they make European history once again. That said, Atalanta will prove an extremely tough test for them in Poland.
Rob Valentino’s team become the only team to defeat Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen last season, with their 3-0 Europa League final win over Xabi Alonso’s side the only time the German tasted defeat in 23/24 - so Real will need to be aware of their undoubted strength.
It is certain to be another intriguing pre-season show, and if you want to catch every minute of the Super Cup live, we have all the details to ensure you can watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta this evening.
Real Madrid team news vs Atalanta
The big news for Real Madrid fans is that big summer signing and French icon Kylian Mbappe is in line for his competitive debut for the Spanish giants. It is likely the France captain will be supported by Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, while Jude Bellingham is also expected to start in the number 10 role, despite his limited minutes in pre-season due to his participation for England in the Euros.
When does Real Madrid v Atalanta kick off
Where: Kazimierz Górski National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday 14 August 2024, 8pm UK time.
How to watch Super Cup final, what channel, TV details
If you’re looking to watch the first big European final of the season, the good news is that the game will be broadcast live in the UK. You can watch the game via TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage will begin an hour before kick off at 7pm. Subscribers will also able to live stream the game via the Discovery+ app and website.
