Ex-Rangers transfer target linked with move to Barcelona and Arsenal

The Dutch international has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Cr. Getty Images.

Rangers were heavily linked with a move for the player while Giovanni van Bronckhorst was at the helm.

Former Rangers target Xavi Simons is at the centre of a transfer tussle with a number of European giants set to battle for his signature this summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old Dutch star enjoyed an outstanding campaign on loan with Red Bull Leipzig last year, making 25 goal contributions as the German side finished fourth in the Bundesliga. He is also expected to be part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024.

Following his astonishing year in Germany, the Dutch wonderkid has reportedly captured the attention of several European giants, with Barcelona and Arsenal heavily linked. According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have also entered the race to sign Simons, with club director Max Eberl said to be pushing to bring the Dutch star to the Allianz Arena.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, parent club Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Simons’ camp and informed the player they have ‘no intention’ of allowing him to depart the club on a permanent deal. Romano believes that another loan move could be possible though, depending on the player.

A key transfer target for former Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst in January 2021, he was desperate to bring the playmaker to Ibrox on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. However, the club were unable to get the move over the line and shortly afterwards he linked up with PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal the following summer, where he was Eredivisie top scorer in his debut campaign.