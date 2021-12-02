Xavi Simons: The Dutch PSG star linked with Rangers and Barcelona

PSG youngster Xavi Simons has been linked with a move to Rangers. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old is understood to be looking for first-team football having featured twice for the French giants.

Both appearances came during the 2020/21 campaign, while he has made the bench just twice this season.

The player is out of contract at the end of the season but reports in Spain suggest Rangers would be keen on a deal in January for the midfielder.

A Dutch youth international, he moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2019 and the Catalans are also believed to be interested in Simons.

He signed a bumper deal when moving to the French capital and is a hugely popular figure on social media with more than 3.7million followers on Instagram.

Simons has impressed in the Uefa Youth League this season and displayed his quality on social media on Tuesday with a video of him netting goals at training.