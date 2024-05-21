Rangers close in on two signings with Euro 2024 hopeful set for surprise return to Ibrox
Rangers could be closing in on the signing of Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly.
The Scotland international - who is expected to be named in Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 squad on Wednesday - is reported to have held talks over a possible return to Ibrox. The 28-year-old spent 12 years progressing through the Rangers youth ranks before departing for Livingston in 2018 without making a first-team appearance.
Kelly will become a free agent this summer after running down the final year of his contract at Fir Park with a departure likely despite a new improved deal being put on the table. Kelly has made 154 appearances for Motherwell over the past three-and-a-half seasons, and also made his Scotland debut in a 4-1 friendly defeat by France last October. He also previously spent two years at Queen's Park Rangers.
Kelly would become Jack Butland's deputy at Rangers if the Ibrox club manage to keep hold of their number one stopper this summer amid rumoured interest from England. Current Rangers number two Robby McCrorie has been tipped to leave this summer in pursuit of first-team football while third-choice Jon McLaughlin is out of contract and set for the exit door.
Kelly's arrival would bolster the Scottish squad quota at Rangers for Uefa competitions ahead of this summer's Champions League qualifiers.
Rangers are also said to be nearing the £3m signing of Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba. Reports in Bulgaria claim the Panama international has reached an agreement to join Philippe Clement's side this summer. It is claimed the 22-year-old old attended the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox on May 5.
