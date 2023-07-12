'World class' Billy Gilmour backed for Manchester City as Chelsea legend left asking 'what are you doing?'

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin believes Billy Gilmour is good enough to play for Manchester City as he described the ex-Rangers youngster as “world class”.

The 22-year-old demonstrated his ability once more during the recent international double header with an impressive cameo in the win over Norway then a starring role in the 2-0 success over Georgia at Hampden Park. It followed a difficult season for the midfielder following his move to Brighton & Hove Albion 12 months ago. However, there were more positive moments towards the end of the campaign as he got more minutes with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi admitting he made a mistake with not playing Gilmour more often.

Nevin believes it is just the start of his career at Brighton and even tipped him to play for one of the country’s biggest clubs.

He told OLBG: “I was thinking when Chelsea sold him, ‘what are you doing?’. Gilmour is a world-class footballer. He could sit in the Man City midfield and be fine because he is good enough for them. I think Gilmour will go on to have a good career at Brighton though, it is a good place for him.”

Meanwhile, Nevin reckons Kieran Tierney needs to be playing every week. The Scotland defender played second fiddle to Oleksandr Zinchenko as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League. The 26-year-old has been linked with a return to Celtic and a reunion with Brendan Rodgers with reports he would be open to such a move. Nevin believes he should continue in England or even look to move to a high level in Europe.

"I’m a Kieran Tierney fanatic,” he confessed. “I think he is such a good player, who can play at left-back, centre-back and wing-back. He’s too good not to be playing every week, particularly after seeing how well he plays for Scotland. He could end up back at Celtic, but I think he could play at a high level in England or abroad.”

Meanwhile, Celtic have confirmed they will now face Wolverhampton Wanderers in Dublin rather than South Korea as was originally planned.