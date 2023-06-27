Kieran Tierney: Arsenal star 'open' to shock Celtic return, £120k-a-week wages, Newcastle United link

Kieran Tierney would be open to Celtic return this summer if he was to leave Arsenal.

According to the Scottish Sun, a reunion with Brendan Rodgers at the Scottish champions is a possibility for the Scotland international. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Gunners having fallen behind Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko in Mikel Arteta’s side. Tierney featured 36 times for the Premier League runners up in all competitions but started just six times in the league.

Newcastle United have been linked with a summer move for the Scotland international but currently have Dan Burn and Matt Targett as options in that area. Earlier this week the odds on a return to Celtic Park were dramatically slashed from 20/1 to 5/2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key stumbling block would be a possible transfer fee and the wages. Rodgers is understood to have a £30million budget this summer, while the player is on a reported £120,000-a-week contract at the English side. The likelihood of a deal going through would rely on Arsenal to cover a large portion of his wages as part of a loan deal.

Left-back is not an area Celtic are in desperate need of strengthening. Greg Taylor has emerged as a key figure within the squad, while the club spent more than £3million on Alexandro Bernabei 12 months ago. The club also have the highly-rated teenager Matthew Anderson in their ranks.

Tierney enjoyed great success under Rodgers, playing a key role during the Northern Irishman’s tenure when they won seven consecutive domestic trophies before his departure to Leicester City.