Celtic v Wolves confirmed for Dublin - date, venue, kick-off time, when do tickets go on sale

Celtic have confirmed a pre-season friendly against Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers will take place in Dublin later his month.

The two sides were due to meet in South Korea on Wednesday, July 26 at the Suwon World Cup Stadium but the match was cancelled after first Wolves, and then Celtic, withdrew from the tour citing problems with the organisers.

The clubs have now moved to fill the void in the pre-season fixture calender by rescheduling the challenge match for Saturday, July 29 at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off 2pm. It will mark Celtic’s first trip to the Irish capital since 2016 when they lost 3-1 to Barcelona in the Champions Cup pre-season tournament.

A club statement read: "Celtic enjoy huge support across Ireland and have previously visited the Irish National Team’s home stadium for matches in 2016, 2013 and 2011, playing the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Inter Milan.

Celtic will take on Wolves in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"It’s another opportunity for Celtic fans to gather in Dublin and see the Treble winners in action ahead of the new season and we are looking forward to another successful visit to the Aviva Stadium."

Tickets for the game will go on general sale at 9am on Thursday, June 13. A Wolves statement read: “Ticketing arrangements for this fixture have been made by the organisers rather than the clubs, and will not be available to purchase via Wolves' usual channels.”

Celtic kick-start their pre-season schedule this week with back-to-back fixtures against Portimonense at their training base in Portugal.

Brendan Rodgers' side have based themselves at ‘The Campus’ in Quinta do Lago which will host two friendly fixtures against the side who finished 15th in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season, one place above the relegation play-off zone.

Celtic then embark on a trip to Japan which will involve matches against Yokohama F Marinos – the club managed by former boss Ange Postecoglou – and Gamba Osaka before returning to face Wolves and Atletico Madrid.

Celtic’s full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 12 – Portimonense v Celtic, 5pm

Saturday, July 15 – Portimonense v Celtic, 11am

Wednesday, July 19 – Yokohama F Marinos v Celtic, 11am

Saturday, July 22 – Gamba Osaka v Celtic, 11am

Saturday, July 29 – Celtic v Wolves (in Dublin), 2pm