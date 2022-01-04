Why Rangers players sales can be 'win-win ' for Giovanni van Bronckhorst

The Ibrox side are on the cusp of breaking their record sale – which was Hutton's £9million switch to Tottenham Hotspur – with Nathan Patterson’s move to Everton. The transfer is reported to be worth upwards of £10million with add-ons.

The player is on Merseyside for a medical ahead of the transfer.

Such a move will alleviate any pressure to sell any of the club's other assets.

Rangers pair Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo have been linked with English Premier League clubs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst won't be keen to lose the likes of Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos who have been linked with Premier League clubs, Hutton can see a “win-win” element.

“Obviously, when you see last year’s losses I think it was around £23million. The thought of bringing in £12million-plus eases that,” he told Football Insider.

“You might not have to sell some of your other top players. However, I’ve always said that if a fee comes in for Rangers or Celtic players that are too good to turn down, that’s exactly what’s happened. They will leave.

“It’s probably a worrying month for Van Bronckhorst. You see the likes of teams looking at Aribo and Morelos. If fees are big enough, I think they will go as well.

“That being said, if Van Bronckhorst can get the money to reinvest in the squad, it can be a win-win.”

Meanwhile, club legend Brian Laudrup has backed the club to sign reported target Andreas Skov Olsen.

"If you are looking for a hug the line player, a real creative force, then Skov Olsen ticks the boxes," he said.