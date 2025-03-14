Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Europa League final - including how to get tickets.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anticipation for this year’s Europa League final is steadily growing as the competition heads into it’s quarter-final stage, with Rangers, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all still in the competition.

Beaten finalists in 2022, Rangers supporters are beginning to dream of another potential final, though the task of ousting joint-favourites Athletic Bilbao in the final eight is as tough as they come. But what’s football without a strong dose of hope?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those supporters who have the optimistic feeling the club are destined for another European final will also recall the scramble for tickets, planes and trains to Seville when Rangers made the final three years ago, with Gers fans travelling en masse to Spain by any means possible - with and without tickets.

Want to get ahead of the curve and make sure you’re sorted if Rangers are to do the unthinkable and make it all the way to the final of one of Europe’s most prestigious cup competitions?

Here is everything you need to know about the Europa League final 2025, where it will take place, the date of the game and when you are likely to be able to apply for tickets:

Are Rangers destined for another Joe Aribo moment in May? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

When is the Europa League 2025 final?

The final of the Europa League will take place on Wednesday 21 May 2025, with kick off scheduled for 8pm UK time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is the Europa League 2025 final taking place?

This year’s Europa League final has been confirmed to take place at the 53,289 capacity San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. The home of Athletic Bilbao - Rangers quarter-final opponents - and has never hosted a men’s major tournament final, although it was the venue for the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon.

Which UK airports fly to Bilbao?

Want to book in those flights nice and early? The following UK cities fly direct to Bilbao in Spain:

London Heathrow: British Airways and Vueling fly direct.

Manchester: easyJet operates direct flights.

Bristol: easyJet operates direct flights.

London Gatwick: Norwegian and Vueling operate direct flights.

London Stansted: easyJet operates direct flights.

How can I get tickets for the Europa League final 2025 - how to apply

Currently, there has been no official UEFA release of tickets for this year’s Europa League final. However, based on last season’s timeline, it would be fair to assume that ticket details will be released soon with availability likely sometime in early April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with tickets for the final likely to be in high demand, UEFA usually offer via ballot, in an attempt to mitigate excess demand. You will be able to enter the ballot to purchase Europa League final tickets through UEFA when further details on tickets are announced.

Tickets for the final are distributed through three outlets:

- The official UEFA ticket portal, and via both clubs who make the fixture.