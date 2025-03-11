Celtic away allocation increased by Perth club

St Johnstone have confirmed that they will give up three sides of their stadium to Celtic fans for next month's potential William Hill Premiership title clincher at McDiarmid Park.

Celtic travel to Perth on Sunday, April 6 for a match that could see them secure a fourth consecutive league championship providing they win their next two home matches against Rangers and Hearts. The Hoops are currently 16 points clear at the top of the table and three victories from the title.

Brendan Rodgers' side will be expected to take a huge travelling support for the possible title party and St Johnstone have taken the decision to allocate the East Stand, North Stand and Ormond Stand for away fans, with home spectators contained within the Geoff Brown Stand.

Saints claim the decision was "not taken lightly" but insist the added interest around the fixture has created "additional safety issues" amid concerns that Celtic fans could look to obtain tickets to the home end.

The club also point to the “substantial” additional income that will be generated by allowing up to 7,000 Celtic fans into the ground, reversing a recent decision to reduce allocation.

St Johnstone have allocated around 7000 tickets for Celtic supporters for next month's match at McDiarmid Park. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A club statement read: "We wish to provide supporters with an update regarding ticket allocation for our upcoming William Hill Premiership fixture against Celtic on Sunday, April 6th.

"As supporters will recall, and as was announced earlier in the season, a working group has been in the process of evaluating our policies for Celtic and Rangers matches at McDiarmid Park.

"During this time we have undertaken several measures to encourage higher attendance and make our fans feel safe and welcome. Despite these efforts, attendance at Celtic and Rangers games has not increased.

"The April 6th Celtic match has the potential for unique issues. There is increased interest in this game and there is legitimate concern that Celtic supporters could obtain tickets in home fan areas, creating additional safety issues. We believe it is thus prudent to consolidate our support in the Geoff Brown Stand.

"We always strive to create the best possible home advantage for our team but, in addition to the safety of our fans, we must also consider the financial realities that come with operating as a sustainable football club. Substantial additional revenue will be earned from allowing Celtic fans to fill the East Stand, revenue that will benefit our player budget for next season.

"As a result, and following lengthy discussions, we can confirm that away supporters will be allocated the East Stand, North Stand and Ormond Stand. As there are accessible seating areas in the East Stand, we will not be required to sell tickets to away fans in the Geoff Brown Stand.

"Season ticket holders in the East Stand will be offered similar, and to the greatest extent possible, upgraded seats in the Geoff Brown Stand.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made after significant deliberation by the working group and consultation with several supporters’ groups. Please note, this is not a definitive position going forward and will form part of our test and learn process. We will continue to assess the situation.