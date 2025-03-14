Rangers could face repeat of 2021-22 final

Rangers will face Athletic Bilbao for the first time in 55 years in the Europa League quarter-finals next month.

The Ibrox side progressed to the last eight of the competition following a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Fenerbahce in Glasgow on Thursday.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg in Turkey last week, Rangers saw their advantage wiped out during the 90 minutes as Jose Mourinho's side forced extra-time with a 2-0 scoreline.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson celebrates with Vaclav Cerny after the penalty shoot-out victory over Fenerbahce at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, it was Rangers who held their nerve in the shoot-out to book a date with Spanish opposition they have not faced since an Inter-Cities Fairs Cup quarter-final tie in 1969. Rangers emerged victorious on that occasion 4-3 on aggregate after a 4-1 victory at Ibrox was followed by a 2-0 defeat in Bilbao.

Barry Ferguson's side will host Bilbao - who are currently fourth in La Liga - in the first leg of the quarter-final at Ibrox on Thursday, March 10, with an 8pm kick-off time. The second leg will take place at the San Mamés Stadium - where this season's final will also be staged - one week later, on Thursday, March 17, with an 8pm kick-off time.

According to bookmakers, it is the toughest quarter-final draw Rangers could have received with Bilbao regarded as the favourites for the tournament, ahead of Manchester United.

Should Rangers upset the odds and progress through the tie, then they already know which two clubs potentially lie in wait in the semi-finals. The winners of the quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Lyon will stand between either Rangers or Bilbao and a place in the final.

Rangers potential opponents if they reach the final could include a repeat of the 2021-22 final in Seville against Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat them to the trophy on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The Germans are one possibility along with Tottenham, Bodo/Glimt and Lazio.

Route to Europa League final:

Quarter-finals:

Rangers v Athletic Bilbao

Lyon v Manchester United

Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt

Bodo/Glimt v Lazio

Semi-finals:

Rangers or Athletic Bilbao v Lyon or Manchester United

Tottenham or Eintracht Frankfurt v Bodo/Glimt or Lazio