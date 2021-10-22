What channel is the Rangers game on? TV details for St Mirren match in cinch SPFL Premiership

After their home tie on Thursday night Steven Gerrard’s side don’t have far to travel for Sunday’s game with St Mirren – just six and a half miles west of their home ground, or 14 from the club’s training ground.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match details

Rangers Glen Kamara in action as Jon Obika watches on during a Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Rangers at the SMISA Stadium, on December 30, 2020, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Who: St Mirren v Rangers

What: cinch Premiership

Where: SMiSA, Greenhill Road, Paisley

When: 12pm, Sunday, October 24, 2021

How to watch the match

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports as part of the broadcasters’ exclusive deal with the SPFL. It will be on the Main Event channel (Sky ch. 401 / Virgin ch. 501) and coverage begins at 11am. That means the game is also available to stream online via Now TV or the Sky Go app.

How is St Mirren’s form?

After an inauspicious start to the cinch season, Jim Goodwin’s side has picked up in recent weeks, three draws were ignited by a 3-2 win over Aberdeen that has spread to consecutive wins over the Dons, Livingston and Ross County away and a move up the table to seventh.

The Buddies have only lost twice in all competitions this season so far – to Celtic and Hearts – although did exit the Premier Sports Cup on penalties.

What is Rangers record in Paisley like?

The new ground on Greenhill Road was opened in 2009, and since then Rangers have visited 12 times, winning eight and drawing twice. Sunday will be their 13th trip.

They most recently succumbed to Goodwin’s men a year ago in the Betfred Cup quarter final, missing out on a place at Hampden thanks to Jamie McGrath’s double and Conor McCarthy’s late, late strike after substitute Steven Davis thought he had forced extra-time. However Rangers exorcised those demons two weeks later to end 2020 with a win.

Overall in meetings between the pair St Mirren have won 41 of the 304 games, while Rangers have a healthy 68.75 win percentage.

Odds

St Mirren 8/1 (bet365) Draw 7/2 (Skybet, Paddypower) Rangers 4/9 (Unibet)