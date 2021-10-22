What channel is the Rangers game on? TV details for St Mirren match in cinch SPFL Premiership

After their home tie on Thursday night Steven Gerrard’s side don’t have far to travel for Sunday’s game with St Mirren – just six and a half miles west of their home ground, or 14 from the club’s training ground.
Match details
Who: St Mirren v Rangers
What: cinch Premiership
Where: SMiSA, Greenhill Road, Paisley
When: 12pm, Sunday, October 24, 2021
Referee: Steven McLean
How to watch the match
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports as part of the broadcasters’ exclusive deal with the SPFL. It will be on the Main Event channel (Sky ch. 401 / Virgin ch. 501) and coverage begins at 11am. That means the game is also available to stream online via Now TV or the Sky Go app.
How is St Mirren’s form?
After an inauspicious start to the cinch season, Jim Goodwin’s side has picked up in recent weeks, three draws were ignited by a 3-2 win over Aberdeen that has spread to consecutive wins over the Dons, Livingston and Ross County away and a move up the table to seventh.
The Buddies have only lost twice in all competitions this season so far – to Celtic and Hearts – although did exit the Premier Sports Cup on penalties.
What is Rangers record in Paisley like?
The new ground on Greenhill Road was opened in 2009, and since then Rangers have visited 12 times, winning eight and drawing twice. Sunday will be their 13th trip.
They most recently succumbed to Goodwin’s men a year ago in the Betfred Cup quarter final, missing out on a place at Hampden thanks to Jamie McGrath’s double and Conor McCarthy’s late, late strike after substitute Steven Davis thought he had forced extra-time. However Rangers exorcised those demons two weeks later to end 2020 with a win.
Overall in meetings between the pair St Mirren have won 41 of the 304 games, while Rangers have a healthy 68.75 win percentage.
Odds
St Mirren 8/1 (bet365) Draw 7/2 (Skybet, Paddypower) Rangers 4/9 (Unibet)