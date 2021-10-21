How the Rangers players rated in dominant Europa League win over Brondby

Steven Gerrard’s men defeated Danish opponents Brondby 2-0 at a packed and noisy Ibrox which keeps them well and truly in the hunt for qualification from the group stage.
Joe Aribo was imperious in the first-half with goals coming through Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe to put the Scottish champions into a commanding position.
Despite an early scare after the interval Rangers never looked like being in danger.
With Lyon coming from 2-0 down to defeat Sparta Prague 3-2 in the other game, the win over Brondby means Rangers are just one point behind thes Czechs after three group games.
So how did the 16 Rangers players involved rate out of 10?
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.