How the Rangers players rated in dominant Europa League win over Brondby

Steven Gerrard’s men defeated Danish opponents Brondby 2-0 at a packed and noisy Ibrox which keeps them well and truly in the hunt for qualification from the group stage.

Joe Aribo was imperious in the first-half with goals coming through Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe to put the Scottish champions into a commanding position.

Despite an early scare after the interval Rangers never looked like being in danger.

With Lyon coming from 2-0 down to defeat Sparta Prague 3-2 in the other game, the win over Brondby means Rangers are just one point behind thes Czechs after three group games.

So how did the 16 Rangers players involved rate out of 10?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Allan McGregor - 6 Indecision in the first half when Connor Goldson wanted his goalkeeper to come for the ball. That aside, a very quiet evening. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. James Tavernier - 7 Solid outing from the captain who attacked well and set up Balogun for the opener. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. Connor Goldson - 7 Defence got a bit messy on a couple of occasions but Goldson key in making sure it settled. Not a lot in the way of having to defend one v one against an opponent and being engaged in a constant battle. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. Leon Balogun - 8 A good display from the centre-back. Dominant in both boxes, including the opening goal. Went off injured after the interval. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group