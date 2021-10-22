Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

Who is the referee for Celtic v St Johnstone game? Plus SPFL match officials for all weekend fixtures in cinch Premiership including Sunday's St Mirren v Rangers live TV match

Rangers’ trip to St Mirren is live on Sky Sports on Sunday but before then, there’s a full card of fixtures in the top two leagues in Scottish football.

By David Oliver
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 6:50 pm

Teams outwith the cinch Premiership and Championship are involved in the Scottish Cup second round with a reduced card of games in League One and a plethora being played around the country from Brora and Banks O’Dee to Stranraer and Annan.

However many of the eyes will be on the top divisions where Celtic host double-winners St Johnstone, Hibs travel to under-fire Aberdeen and second-placed Hearts host Dundee in a particularly fiery encounter.

Dundee United and Motherwell will seek to continue their strong starts to the season and Livingston are in the Highlands to face Ross County.

Match of the day in the second tier sees leaders Inverness head to Fife to play second-placed Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy.

Here’s a look at all the referees taking charge of games in the Premiership and Championship this weekend.

1. Aberdeen v Hibs

Saturday, October 23, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Greg Aitken

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Celtic v St Johnstone

Saturday, October 23, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Nick Walsh

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Dundee United v Motherwell

Saturday, October 23, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Kevin Clancy

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4. Hearts v Dundee

Saturday, October 23, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Gavin Duncan

Photo: Michael Gillen

