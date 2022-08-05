What channel is the Rangers game on? TV and live stream details for Kilmarnock match

The last time they held a competitive fixture at home the speakers blasted out Sylvia and ‘Y Viva Espana’ ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final.

Three months on, it's a new season and a run of three consecutive homes games – though Rangers hope to make it four.

St Johnstone visit Edmiston Drive next weekend and, should Rangers successfully negotiate their European qualifier in midweek either PSV or Monaco will be next on the southside of Glasgow the following week.

Kilmarnock’s visit comes sandwiched between the two Champions League qualifiers with Union Saint-Gilloise and Tuesday's result left a bad taste and a 2-0 deficit in Belgium.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be looking for a reaction against the newly promoted side to approach the second leg in a positive frame of mind. Could he pick a team with one eye on next week's match? Alfredo Morelos is approaching a return but lacking match fitness while Ridvan Yilmaz is in contention after a debut off the bench in midweek.

Derek McInnes’ side are in a positive frame of mind themselves having had a successful Premier Sports Cup campaign on the back of last season’s title triumph. They drew 1-1 with Dundee United last weekend on flag day at Rugby Park.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Kilmarnock

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, August 5. Kick-off 3pm

Rangers' Ryan Jack during a Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock on February 13, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Referee: Kevin Clancy – full list of SFA referee appointments

Last meeting

The teams last met during season 2020-21 when Kilmarnock failed to register a goal in three games against the champions-in-waiting.

Killie did however defeat Rangers in each of the three seasons prior including their last win at Ibrox, Kris Boyd scoring the winner in March 2018.

Rangers' Scott Wright (R) and Kilmarnock's Brandon Haunstrup during the teams' last meeting. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

How to watch

The match won't be available in the UK but international customers of Rangers TV will be able to tune in.

Those who can’t make it along to Ibrox can pick up the highlights on Sportscene at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland or on iPlayer.

Team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst may be tempted to give Alfredo Morelos his first minutes since March as he prepares Rangers for their midweek Champions League qualifier needing goals. The Colombian is nearing full fitness after a thigh injury but is lacking game time.

Ridvan Yilmaz could make a domestic bow after his midweek debut. He arrived in Scotland too late to take part in the season opener against Livingston.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

There are also doubts over Ryan Kent who missed Tuesday night’s match, and John Souttar.

Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are longer term absentees.

For Killie, Lewis Mayo is ineligible as a result of his loan deal but Derek McInnes is working on recruitment ahead of the game and could have a new face in the squad.

What next?

Kilmarnock face Celtic next weekend and matters for Rangers are no less challenging, and a little more precarious. Their Champions League hopes rest on Tuesday night’s return leg with Union Saint-Gilloise where they trail 2-0.

Match odds

Rangers 2/9 (bet365, BoyleSports, betway) Draw 6/1 (bet365) Kilmarnock 14/1 (Various)