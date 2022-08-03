Rangers boss drops Alfredo Morelos return hint as Champions League hopes hang in balance

A sub-par display which surprised all connected with Rangers saw their chance of progression rest on overturning the deficit at Ibrox next Tuesday though van Bronckhorst’s team showed little of their capabilities and rarely troubled Anthony Moris in the home goal.

That led to criticisim for new signing Antonio Colak – branded a ‘waste of time’ by former Ibrox hero Mark Hateley – amongst widespread disappointment, but Rangers may be able to supplement their attack with the returning Colombian.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morelos has been missing since suffering a thigh injury on international duty in March. He made an appearance at the club's open training session last week but the cinch Premiership kick-off came too early for his return.

Rangers are desperate for goals to shoot them into a play-off with either PSV Eindhoven or Monaco and van Bronckhorst admitted Morelos has a chance of making the second leg.

"I think that's realistic,” he admitted in the aftermath of his side’s Belgian struggle.

"He's been training with us for quite some time and is getting better and sharper every day. We also have him in the UEFA list for this round so hopefully he will continue and will be there next week.”

Ryan Kent also missed the trip after pulling up late at Livingston with hopes high he too could be ready for the return.

Alfredo Morelos during a Rangers Training Open Day at Ibrox Stadium, on July 25, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)