Hibs host hearts at Easter Road on Sunday in the first derby of 2022-23 and a match that headlines the fixture card in the Scottish top flight this weekend.

Again the weekend of football begins on Friday night, this time Queen’s Park host Ayr at the ir temporary home in Stenhousemuir but, with the capital clash taking top billing there is an unusual occurence in the cinch Premiership.

After both sides of the Old Firm had home games – albeit friendlies – at the same time and on the same day last month, they both share the traditional 3pm Saturday afternoon slot this weekend.

Neither Ange Postecoglou’s reigning champions nor Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Europa League runners-up are on live TV this weekend so kick-off against Killie at Ibrox, and in Dingwall where Ross County host Celtic, are both mid-afternoon.

It’s unusual, but welcome for supporters of both sides.

Each, like fans across the country, will be keen to know how their respective sies will line-up for the second league matches of the season but so far there’s only one thing we know for sure in each match – the match official.

The official SFA list has been released for each match across the country and here is a look at who will be the man in the middle for each of the weekend’s games in the cinch Premiership and second-tier Championship, as well as selected games from the lower divisions where bumper crowds can still be expected.

1. Queen's park v Ayr United Friday, August 5, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm. | cinch Championship | Referee: Matthew McDermid Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy Photo Sales

2. Aberdeen v St Mirren Saturday, August 6, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Alan Muir Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Motherwell v St Johnstone Saturday, August 6, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Rangers v Kilmarnock Saturday, August 6, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Kevin Clancy Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales