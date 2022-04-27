What channel is the Rangers game on? RB Leipzig match TV details, live stream, kick-off time, team news

Under Steven Gerrard a frequent progression on the European stage laid strong foundations at Ibrox and Giovanni van Bronckhorst took the development a stage further with some epic wins over Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade and Braga to reach the penultimate stage of this year's tournament.

It will not be easy against the Bundesliga’s second-placed side but Rangers have already won on German soil this season and hopes are high the Scottish champions can carry on making history over these two legs and reach the final in Seville.

Here is how to watch the first leg ahead of the return to Ibrox next Thursday.

Team news

Rangers have not had their selection problems to seek as the season has drawn to this crunch. First losing Ianis Hagi in January was a blow, intensified by Alfredo Morelos missing the wins over Braga in the quarter-final. Now Kemar Roofe has been added to that list of attacking injuries and will certainly miss Thursday’s game despite taking his recovery attempts into an oxygen chamber for treatment.

Aaron Ramsey is another out while Filip Helander’s injury is less felt in the UEFA arena after being left out of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Europa League squad for the closing stages.

Match details

'Make Us Dream': Rangers fans' tifo display before the Europa League Quarter Final 2nd Leg with SC Braga. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final

Who: RB Leipzig v Rangers

Referee: Benoît Bastien (France)

Where: RB Arena, Leipzig

Rangers' English midfielder John Lundstram (L) holds off Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the team's last match in Germany in February. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

When: 8pm, Thursday, April 28, 2022

How to watch

BT Sport have followed Rangers successfully through their Europa League group including Lyon and Sparta Prague, and broadcast one of the shocks of the season in the knock-out stage when Rangers turned Borussia Dortmund over. After the extra-time win over Braga at Ibrox in the last round they’ll show the semi-final too. Coverage starts at 7pm on BT Sport 2 (Sky 414, Virgin 528) or online via the BT Sport app.

Bookmakers odds

Rangers fans celebrate reaching the UEFA Europa League semi-final after a win over SC Braga at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Result: RB Leipzig 1/3 (Willhill, Bet365, BoyleSports) Draw 4/1 (Skybet, PaddyPower, McBookie) Rangers 19/2 (McBookie)

First scorer: Christopher Nkunku 15/4, Youssuf Poulson 9/2 (both Bet365), James Tavernier 20/1 (WillHill)