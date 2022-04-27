Rangers team news as Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirms striker will travel to Leipzig

The Glasgow side will travel to Germany without Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe, with both strikers ruled out by previous injuries, but van Bronckhorst has confirmed that Fashion Sakala is available after leading the line in the 3-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

“We have no fresh injuries, we have the squad available from Motherwell,” the Rangers boss said.

"Morelos and Roofe are not available and I have made my plans after watching the opponent playing.

“I will choose the right gameplan and we need the players to perform well.”

Asked about the availability of Sakala amid rumours the Zambian international might be unavailable, van Bronckhorst added: “Fashion Jr is travelling. We have a big plane.”

Rangers are attempting to reach a European final for the first time since losing to Zenit St Petersburg in the UEFA Cup final in Manchester in 2008, and will hope to claim a positive result against the Bundesliga side to bring back to Ibrox for next week’s second leg.

"We want to attack and create chances, we have to do the right thing at the right moments,” van Bronckhorst said.

Fashion Sakala in action for Rangers in the recent Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We will have moments when we need to defend but we will be looking for dangerous chances to score, it is semi-final of the Europa League so the standard is high.

"Of course playing a European semi-final is exciting but we have to overcome a tough team, we have watched Leipzig play a lot of games and are well prepared.