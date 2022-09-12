What channel is Rangers v Napoli on? Champions League match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

The death of Queen Elizabeth II saw the Scottish football fixture card postponed at the weekend, while her coffin is due to be flown to London from Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues” the decision was taken to switch the Ibrox fixture with away fans not authorised to attend, and the same will go for the return match between the sides.

Rangers come into the match following back-to-back 4-0 defeats. One to Celtic in the league and another to Ajax in their Champions League opener last week. They will be back in domestic action this week with confirmation games are set to go ahead.

It doesn’t, however, get much easier on Wednesday against Luciano Spaletti’s Napoli. The team sit top of Serie A having demolished Liverpool in their group stage opener.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Napoli

What: Champions League, Group A

Rangers host Napoli at Ibrox Stadium in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.

When: Wednesday, September 14. Kick-off 8pm

Referee: Antonio Mateu (Spain)

How to watch

BT Sport are the UK’s broadcast partner of the Champions League. Live coverage of the fixture will begin following the Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic game on BT Sport 4.

Last meeting

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Rangers have not faced Italian opposition since coming up against Fiorentina in the UEFA Cup semi-final back in 2008. Two goalless draws culminated in Walter Smith’s team winning on penalties in Florence and progressing to the final.

Team news

Rangers continue to be without a number of first-team stars, including Filip Helander, John Souttar, Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi and likely Tom Lawrence who picked up a knee injury in a win over Ross County last month which was due to keep him out for a “few weeks”.

Napoli are missing star forward Victor Osimhen. He sustained a hamstring injury in last week’s win over Liverpool, while Hirving Lozano may miss out due to a virus. Diego Demme is also unavailable.

Anything else?