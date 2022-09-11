Rangers in huge Euro boost as €70m Napoli star to miss Ibrox Champions League clash

The Italian side's star striker Victor Osimhen is out with a hamstring injury. According to reports the Nigerian international will be out for around four weeks due to the issue picked up in the 4-1 win over Liverpool in their opening Champions League encounter on Wednesday.

Osimhen was substituted before half-time after helping Napoli terrorise the Anfield side, albeit he saw a penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

He led a devastating attack alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano and is likely to be replaced by Giovanni Simeone.

A €70million signing from Lille in 2020, Osimhen hit ten goals in his first season before netting 18 times in all competitions last campaign. He started this season with two goals in his first two games.

The 23-year-old, who had good scoring records with Lille and Charleroi, is a key star for Nigeria with 15 goals in 22 caps.