Rangers v Napoli: Champions League game pushed back 24 hours - Celtic and Hearts games latest

Rangers’ Champions League clash with Napoli will be played this week – however the game has been pushed back 24 hours.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 2:08 pm

The fixture was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 13. It will now be played the following day with an 8pm kick-off. The UEFA Youth League Fixture has also been pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday at 2pm

UEFA confirmed the change to the match due to policing and logistical issues following the death of Queen Elizabeth II with the Italian side due to fly to Glasgow on Monday.

The Queen’s coffin was transported from Balmoral, arriving in Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon. Mourners then have the opportunity to view the coffin and pay their tributes at St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday before it is taken to London on Tuesday, the same day Rangers were originally scheduled to face Napoli.

Due to the policing issues, Napoli fans won’t be authorised to attend the game in Glasgow with Rangers supporters also unable to attend the reverse fixture.

UEFA’s statement read: "This is due to severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

"Away fans will not be authorised at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers fans will not be authorised for the return leg in Naples.

"UEFA urges fans not to travel and to respect this extraordinary situation.”

Rangers match with Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers, who lost their opening fixture 4-0 at Ajax, have confirmed they will refund supporters who are unable to make Wednesday’s rearranged fixture, while putting more tickets on sale due to there being no away fans.

“The club can only apologise for any inconvenience caused by the most unique and sad circumstances which are beyond our control,” a Rangers statement said.

The fixture change follows the weekend’s postponement of all professional football in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Celtic’s game with Shakhtar Donetsk is expected to go ahead as planned on Wednesday, while The Scotsman understands Hearts’ Europa Conference League meeting with RFS in Riga on Thursday is not impacted.

The Scottish champions face the Ukrainians in Warsaw due to the continued Russian invasion with a 5.45pm kick-off. Hearts face RFS in the Skonto Stadium on Thursday with an 8pm kick-off. Like Rangers, both lost their opening group game.

