What channel is Rangers v Livingston on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have already made a successful start to the year with a comfortable 4-0 win over Stirling Albion last week, coupled with a draw at Aberdeen maintaining their unbeaten streak.
While the Glasgow side may be slightly disappointed with the away return, they are also paying the price for the past two games in this midweek fixture card with Ianis Hagi ruled out and Ryan Kent suspended after his controversial red card at Pittodrie.
Livingston were the first visitors to Ibrox this season and across the top flight, is a repeat of the opening weekend’s fixtures as the second half of the season gets underway – slightly out of alignment after the changes made to the winter break.
Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in for the action on Edmiston Drive.
Match details
Who: Rangers v Livingston
What: cinch Premiership
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: 7.45pm, Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Referee: Don Robertson – full list of SPFL midweek referees
How to watch
The first match between the sides this season was shown on Sky Sports, but the broadcaster has elected to stick with Hearts v Celtic this evening so this game will only be shown live on Rangers TV as well as overseas subscribers, viewers in the UK can also tune in on pay-per-view for £9.99.
Sportscene will follow with highlights at 11.05pm on BBC One.
Another midweek?
The winter break moving forced several games to be rescheduled. This one, with David Martindale bringing last season’s League Cup finalists to Ibrox, was always originally planned to be played on Wednesday night but has now been joined been by two other night games either side, after crowd capacity restrictions prompted a re-think over the mid-season interval.
The top flight will catch up with another evening schedule next week which includes the Edinburgh and Old Firm derbies.
Last time out?
Livingston 1 Rangers 3 – match highlights
David Martindale hits out at 'doughballs with snowballs’
Team news
Rangers will be without Ianis Hagi who is now out for the season having undergone knee surgery in the wake of the Scottish Cup win over Stirling. The game also comes too early for Joe Aribo who is making his way back after Nigeria's elimination from the African Cup of Nations, but the Rangers management team are hopeful of his inclusion for Saturday’s game with Ross County.
In total Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made seven changes from the win over Stirling Albion, with a whole new front three and a first start for Alex Lowry after his Scottish Cup debut and goal.
RANGERS: McGregor, Tavernier, Bassey, Goldson, Barisic, Lowry, Kamara, Sands, Wright, Itten, Sakala.
LIVINGSTON: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Longridge, Holt, Omeonga, Pittman, Bailey, Shinnie, Anderson.
Odds
Result: Rangers 1/6 (Bet365, McBookie) Draw 7/1 (bet365) Livingston 20/1 (PaddyPower)
First scorer: Fashion Sakala 3/1 (Betfred); Kemar Roofe 13/5 (Various); Cedric Itten 4/1 (bet365); Jackson Longridge 175/1 (PaddyPower)