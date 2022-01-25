Ianis Hagi posts philosophical social media update after Rangers midfielder's bad news and makes vows

The Romanian internationalist damaged his knee in the early stages of Rangers’ 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Stirling Albion on Friday night and following scan results, the club revealed that he will not play again until the summer.
It is a blow to both the club and the player, with Hagi one of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s key creative options as the defending cinch Premiership champions look to defend their crown.
Hagi took to social media to update fans after his injury was confirmed.
"I know there will be some tough times ahead of me as well but I definitely see this as an opportunity to discover and develop myself as a person and football player, and will come back better than ever,” wrote on Twitter. The road to recovery begins. Thank you for all the kind messages !!!”