What channel is Rangers v Livingston? Is it on TV? Live stream, kick-off time, referee and VAR officials

Rangers will be expected to bounce back from their shock opening day defeat when they host Livingston at Ibrox in their second cinch Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.

Michael Beale’s side went down to a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock last weekend to leave themselves with an early three-point gap to defending champions Celtic, who claimed a 4-2 home win over Ross County, in the title race.

Rangers got back to winning ways in midweek with a 2-1 victory over Servette in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg at Ibrox with the all-important second leg due to take place in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday.

However, the home side cannot afford to look beyond the threat posed by David Martindale’s men who will look to repeat the heroics of last October when they returned from Ibrox with a point in a 1-1 draw despite having Morgan Boyes red carded.

Rangers host Livingston at Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Livingston started their season with an encouraging point at home to Aberdeen with the West Lothian side again focused on consolidating their position in the Scottish top flight after narrowly missing out on the top six in each of the last two seasons.

Rangers v Livingston match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Livingston on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm after Match of the Day.

Is Rangers v Livingston available to live stream?

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Rangers v Livingston team news

Jose Cifuentes will make his first Rangers start after an encouraging European cameo off the bench in the midweek win over Servette. Manager Michael Beale has also confirmed there will be a number of other changes as he looks to freshen up his starting XI amid a hectic fixture schedule.

Referee and VAR officials

Don Robertson is the match referee with Steven McLean in charge of VAR.

Match odds