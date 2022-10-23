Van Bronckhorst’s big week ahead

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not shirk the interrogation from both the written press and fan media in the aftermath of the poor performance against Livingston. He was asked if he could turn this slump around and if the players are with him. He gave a yes to both questions. After those duties, he stayed at Ibrox long after the final whistle, holed up in a meeting with his staff to try and plot a way out of the troubles that now shroud the club. Wednesday brings a tough trip to Napoli, one of the best teams in Europe right now, according to Van Bronckhorst. Then they welcome Aberdeen, always a tricky opponent, to Ibrox on Saturday. Losing to Napoli would not be terminal but nothing less than three points against Aberdeen and the Rangers faithful may just turn those boos into chants calling for change.

Update on King and Matondo

James Tavernier looks dejected after Rangers' 1-1 draw with Livingston.

Already without Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence, the last thing Rangers need is more injuries. Van Bronckhorst had to take off both Leon King and Rabbi Matondo against the Lions, although only one of the duo may not feature in Naples. “Leon had to come off because he was feeling a little bit sick and nauseous,” said Van Bronckhorst. “So that was why we brought James [Sands] in. Rabbi fell on his back so he couldn’t move so that’s why we took him off as well.”

The captain is feeling it

James Tavernier is never one to hide after a bad result. He once again fronted up to the media and took personal responsibility for Livingston’s goal, where he was guilty of not closing down Christian Montano. On the fans booing, the captain accepted it. “You never want to hear it, but our performance over the 90 minutes wasn’t good enough,” he said. “They have got every right to boo us off coming off the pitch. We have to have a reaction in midweek though we know it will be a tough game. We need to come out fighting and show a real attitude.”

Player ratings

Rangers: McGregor 6; Tavernier 5, King 5, Davies 5, Barisic 6; Lundstram 7, Davis 4, Tillman 5; Arfield 4, Colak 5, Kent 6. Subs: Matondo 3, Sands 5, Morelos 2, Sakala 2, Roofe 2.