The Scottish Premiership returns on Thursday night after a break of 32 days for the World Cup as Rangers host Hibs.

It is a new era at Ibrox with Michael Beale taking charge of his first competitive match. He led the team for their friendly against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday which was won 3-0 with Malik Tillman impressing, scoring twice. Looking ahead to the match, the new manager spoke of creating a culture and identity with attacking football. The team can close the gap to Celtic to six points ahead of the Scottish champions’ trip to face Aberdeen at the weekend.

It has been a difficult time for Hibs. They went into the break in eighth position, five points off third but also five points off second bottom, having lost six of their last seven. It begins a tricky spell with matches against Livingston, Celtic and Hearts to come next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who: Rangers v Hibs

What: Scottish Premiership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Thursday, December 15. Kick-off 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs travel to face Rangers in the first Scottish Premiership clash since the World Cup break. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Referee: Nick Walsh

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football at 7pm. It is the first of six live Premiership fixtures over the festive period until January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last meeting

Rangers visited Easter Road back in August when the pair played out what proved to be an eventful draw. The visitors took the lead through a James Tavernier penalty. Hibs hit back not long after half-time with a Martin Boyle strike. Tom Lawrence put Rangers back in front but then John Lundstram and nine minutes later Alfredo Morelos were sent off. The home side equalised in dramatic fashion deep into injury time through a stunning Josh Campbell strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team news

Rangers are set to welcome Connor Goldson and Ben Davies back into the fold but will still be without at least five first-team stars, including Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander and Ridvan Yilmaz. Beale revealed John Souttar and Tom Lawrence are expected back mid-January.

Advertisement Hide Ad