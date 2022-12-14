It is a new era at Ibrox with Michael Beale taking charge of his first competitive match. He led the team for their friendly against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday which was won 3-0 with Malik Tillman impressing, scoring twice. Looking ahead to the match, the new manager spoke of creating a culture and identity with attacking football. The team can close the gap to Celtic to six points ahead of the Scottish champions’ trip to face Aberdeen at the weekend.
It has been a difficult time for Hibs. They went into the break in eighth position, five points off third but also five points off second bottom, having lost six of their last seven. It begins a tricky spell with matches against Livingston, Celtic and Hearts to come next.
Match details
Who: Rangers v Hibs
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: Thursday, December 15. Kick-off 8pm
Referee: Nick Walsh
How to watch
The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football at 7pm. It is the first of six live Premiership fixtures over the festive period until January 2.
Last meeting
Rangers visited Easter Road back in August when the pair played out what proved to be an eventful draw. The visitors took the lead through a James Tavernier penalty. Hibs hit back not long after half-time with a Martin Boyle strike. Tom Lawrence put Rangers back in front but then John Lundstram and nine minutes later Alfredo Morelos were sent off. The home side equalised in dramatic fashion deep into injury time through a stunning Josh Campbell strike.
Team news
Rangers are set to welcome Connor Goldson and Ben Davies back into the fold but will still be without at least five first-team stars, including Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander and Ridvan Yilmaz. Beale revealed John Souttar and Tom Lawrence are expected back mid-January.
Hibs, meanwhile, will be without injured trio Lewis Miller, Jake-Doyle Hayes and Martin Boyle. Aiden McGeady, Kevin Nisbet and Harry McKirdy should all be available, as should Kyle Magennis.