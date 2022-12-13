The match is the first of six live Sky Sports fixtures to be shown over the festive period – all of which feature either Celtic or Rangers away from home.
Here is the complete list of Sky Sports TV selections up to and including the second Old Firm derby of the season on January 2.
Thursday, December 15 – Rangers v Hibs, 8pm – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD
Saturday, December 17 – Aberdeen v Celtic, 12.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD
Tuesday, December 20 – Aberdeen v Rangers, 8pm – Sky Sports Football
Friday, December 23 – Ross County v Rangers, 7.30pm – Sky Sports Football
Wednesday, December 28 – Hibs v Celtic, 8pm – Sky Sports Football
Monday, January 2 – Rangers v Celtic, 12.30pm – Sky Sports Football