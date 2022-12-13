News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

All of the Celtic and Rangers matches to be shown on Sky Sports over the festive period

The Scottish Premiership returns from its World Cup-enforced hiatus on Thursday when Rangers host Hibs at Ibrox.

By Matthew Elder
3 hours ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 9:42am
 Comment

The match is the first of six live Sky Sports fixtures to be shown over the festive period – all of which feature either Celtic or Rangers away from home.

Here is the complete list of Sky Sports TV selections up to and including the second Old Firm derby of the season on January 2.

Hide Ad

Thursday, December 15 – Rangers v Hibs, 8pm – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sky Sports will show six Premiership matches featuring either Celtic or Rangers over the festive period. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Hide Ad

Saturday, December 17 – Aberdeen v Celtic, 12.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday, December 20 – Aberdeen v Rangers, 8pm – Sky Sports Football

Hide Ad

Friday, December 23 – Ross County v Rangers, 7.30pm – Sky Sports Football

Wednesday, December 28 – Hibs v Celtic, 8pm – Sky Sports Football

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2 – Rangers v Celtic, 12.30pm – Sky Sports Football

Sky SportsHibsIbroxAberdeen
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.