Michael Beale delivers 'good news' on Rangers return dates for Tom Lawrence and John Souttar

Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed he expects injured duo Tom Lawrence and John Souttar to return to action as soon as next month.

Both players have been out long-term with Souttar's last appearance coming on the opening day of the season at Livingston while Lawrence last played in a 4-0 win over Ross County at the end of August.

It was discovered that Souttar arrived at the club from Hearts in the summer carrying an ankle issue which required surgery while a knee injury has restricted Lawrence to just nine appearances since his summer switch from Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale said: “We are looking at around mid-January for Lawrence and Souttar which is good news. It is important we don’t push any player that is not quite ready. We want them back in a good place and give everyone an opportunity to improve.”

Rangers forward Tom Lawrence is set to return from injury next month. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, defenders Connor Goldson and Ben Davies trained this week and could feature in the game against Hibs on Thursday as the Premiership returns from a five-week break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Goldson has been a key miss for Rangers since picking up a thigh injury in the 7-1 defeat to Liverpool at Ibrox in the Champions League in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both Goldson and Davies trained this week,” Beale confirmed. “They are not 100 per cent for the game but it is just now about getting them ready for 90 minutes. Having five subs allows me to help work them back into the games.