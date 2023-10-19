All Sections
Michael Beale tipped for quick return to management after Rangers exit - but he may have to oust Ibrox candidate

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale is among the frontrunners to become the next manager of Millwall.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
Michael Beale is out of work after leaving Rangers earlier this month.

The Lions are looking for a new head coach after they parted company with Gary Rowett on Thursday. The London-based club came close to reaching the play-offs last season but have not started this campaign strongly and Rowett has paid the price following four years in charge at The Den.

Beale, who was sacked as Rangers manager earlier this month, is the 7/2 second favourite to be the next Millwall manager, while Kevin Muscat – one of the candidates to replace Beale at Ibrox before Philippe Clement was appointed – is the 5/2 favourite. Muscat, currently at Yokohama F Marinos, played for Millwall during his playing career.

Former Birmingham City boss John Eustace, who also lost his job earlier this month, is the third favourite at 6/1, with Mark Kennedy, Nathan Jones and David Cotterill also listed among the candidates by the bookmakers.

