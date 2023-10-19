Philippe Clement facing Rangers early injury problems ahead of Hibs visit - probable team for Ibrox bow

New manager Philippe Clement will pick his first Rangers XI on Saturday when Hibs visit Ibrox for the resumption of the Premiership campaign.

Rangers sit in second place in the league table, seven points behind leaders and defending champions Celtic after eight rounds of fixtures. The Ibrox club have already lost three games – away at Kilmarnock and at home to Celtic and Aberdeen – and that situation led to the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this month. Clement, a former league title winner with Genk and Club Brugge in his homeland in Belgium, has agreed a three-and-a-half year to replace him.

Clement is not a manager who has a particular alignment to a formation, although the 49-year-old has a desire for attacking and creative football. Rangers have flitted between a few systems this season as Beale tried to get the best out of a number of new signings. Nine new players arrived at Ibrox over the summer window but only goalkeeper Jack Butland has been a resounding success.

Rangers have operated almost exclusively with a back four this season, so it is likely Clement will stick with that. Butland is surely a shoo-in for goalkeeper, with captain James Tavernier set to play at right-back. Left-back is between Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz – Barisic has played more games this season but has been away with Croatia on international duty – while experienced centre-half Connor Goldson is set to be partnered by either John Souttar or Ben Davies. Souttar, who was with Scotland earlier this week, started alongside Goldson in the 3-0 win over St Mirren last time out, but Davies offers more balance as a left-footer alongside Goldson.

Jose Cifuentes was not involved in Ecuador's match against Colombia earlier this week.

Clement will be without a number of midfielders for the visit of Hibs. Ryan Jack pulled out of the Scotland squad due to injury and it is unclear whether he will be available. Kieran Dowell continued his rehabilitation during the international break and could make the bench, but playmakers Todd Cantwell (knee) and Tom Lawrence (muscle issue) remain sidelined. Winger Rabbi Matondo also has a knee issue, so Clement is likely to call upon Nicolas Raskin – a fellow Belgian – and John Lundstram to underpin his midfield. Jose Cifuentes could be the third midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation, but much will depend what condition he is in upon returning from international duty. Cifuentes missed Ecuador’s 0-0 draw with Colombia on Tuesday, with pictures showing strapping to his left knee.

With that in mind, Clement could turn to four forward players to make up a 4-2-3-1 formation. Scott Wright is back from suspension and could occupy one of the wide positions, with Abdallah Sima on the other. Sam Lammers, who likes to drop deeper, could play just behind No 9 Kemar Roofe or join him as a pairing. Danilo’s condition after a fractured cheekbone is unknown but if fit, he could come into the reckoning alongside Cyriel Dessers, who was a sub in Paisley. Youngsters Zak Lovelace – a surprise starter last time out – Bailey Rice, Cole McKinnon and Ross McCausland are set to be in the squad.