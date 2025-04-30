What channel is Rangers v Glasgow City on? TV, live stream and team news for SWPL clash

How to watch Rangers v Glasgow City in the SWPL at Ibrox.

The exhilarating Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) title race will see two of the league’s biggest contenders meet this evening as Rangers host Glasgow City at Ibrox.

Currently sitting in second place, Rangers will be looking to make home advantage count as they search for the win that could see them dislodge league leaders Hibs at the top of the table, though Glasgow City will be taking the same mindset into the game at Ibrox with just three points separating first from third.

The SWPL league title has been won via last minute goals in the last two seasons, the 24/25 campaign promises to go right to the wire once again, with any of Hibs, Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic or Hearts still capable of lifting the league title come May - so tonight’s game between two of the biggest hitters is not one to be missed.

Want to catch all the action as it unfolds? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Glasgow City celebrate their goal against Rangers at Ibrox earlier in the campaign. | SNS Group

Rangers v Glasgow City match details

Date and Time: Wednesday 30 April 2025. Kick-off at 7.35pm.

Wednesday 30 April 2025. Kick-off at 7.35pm. Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers v Glasgow City TV channel

The game will be broadcast on BBC Alba, with coverage getting underway at 7.25pm. Live match coverage will be presented by Calum MacAulay, and commentary comes from Derek Mackay.

BBC Alba is available via Sky channel 143. It can also be found on other platforms, including Freeview/YouView channel 8 (Scotland only), Virgin Media channel 161 (UK), Freesat channel 110 (UK), and Smallworld channel 170 (Ayrshire and North West England).

Rangers v Glasgow City live stream

The match will be streamed on the BBC Sports Website via this link, and the BBC iPlayer in the UK. Viewers must have a UK TV license to be able to stream the game.

Rangers v Glasgow City team news

Jo Potter’s Rangers team are likely to reintroduce Leah Eddie, Kathryn Hill, Brogan Hay, Kirsty Howat and Chelsea Cornet to the starting XI after the quintet were rested for the weekend win over Aberdeen, while Jane Ross will be hoping to keep her spot after bagging a hat-trick on her return to the team goalkeeper Telma Ivarsdottir will not be part of the matchday squad after completing a move to her former club Breidablik on a six-week loan deal.

The visitors arrive at Ibrox hoping that the trio of Natalia Wróbel and Chloe Warrington can reintroduced to the squad after missing the last few weeks of action. Top scorer Brenna Lovera is expected to lead the line for Glasgow City after being rested for the weekend victory against Motherwell.