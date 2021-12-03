What channel is Rangers v Dundee on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details

Rangers Glen Kamara in action with Dundee's Jordan McGhee when the sides met in September. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

League football continues this weekend after an exciting round of midweek fixtures that saw 1-0 wins for each of these teams on Wednesday

It’s an unusual 3pm Saturday kick-off at home for Rangers and a resurgent Dundee are the visitors – including ex-Ibrox youngster Charlie Adam – on the back of their 1-0 win over St Johnstone. Rangers defeated Hibs by the same scoreline on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match details

James McPake brings Dundee to Glasgow. Joe Aribo (pictured) scored the decider when the sides last met. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Who: Rangers v Dundee

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 3pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021

Ryan Jack is in contention for Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Rangers TV – but only for supporters watching outside of England. Blackout rules south of the border mean supporters based there need to wait until 10pm to watch the action online.

Emma Dodds will host the club coverage with ex-players Neil McCann and Craig Moore.

BBC Sportscene will have highlights on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm and at 11.30pm on BBC One.

Last time out

Rangers won the last meeting between the teams at the Kilmac Stadium 1-0 thanks to Joe Aribo’s early goal. They had to rely on John McLaughlin's penalty save though after the goalkeeper had tripped Paul McMullan.

Why does it matter?

Rangers can extend their lead at the top of the table with a win – and prolong the winning start to the Ibrox managerial career of Giovanni van Bronckhorst who has yet to drop points in any competition he has presided over. A win would restore the seven-point cushion they enjoyed over Celtic for 24 hours midweek with Ange Postecoglou’s side in Dundee to face United on Sunday lunchtime.

It could also give Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack more game-time. Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed the midfielder was fit enough to be among the matchday squad on Saturday.

For James McPake’s Dark Blues, they can continue their upturn on form and move further away from the bottom of the table – they are ninth with 16 points – two off sixth placed Hibernian.

Odds

Result: Rangers 1/6 (Various) Draw 13/2 (SkyBet) Dundee 20/1 (Coral)