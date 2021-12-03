What channel is Rangers v Dundee on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details

League football continues this weekend after an exciting round of midweek fixtures that saw 1-0 wins for each of these teams on Wednesday
It’s an unusual 3pm Saturday kick-off at home for Rangers and a resurgent Dundee are the visitors – including ex-Ibrox youngster Charlie Adam – on the back of their 1-0 win over St Johnstone. Rangers defeated Hibs by the same scoreline on Wednesday.
Match details
Who: Rangers v Dundee
What: cinch Premiership
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: 3pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021
Referee: Alan Muir
How to watch
The match will be shown live on Rangers TV – but only for supporters watching outside of England. Blackout rules south of the border mean supporters based there need to wait until 10pm to watch the action online.
Emma Dodds will host the club coverage with ex-players Neil McCann and Craig Moore.
BBC Sportscene will have highlights on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm and at 11.30pm on BBC One.
Last time out
Rangers won the last meeting between the teams at the Kilmac Stadium 1-0 thanks to Joe Aribo’s early goal. They had to rely on John McLaughlin's penalty save though after the goalkeeper had tripped Paul McMullan.
Why does it matter?
Rangers can extend their lead at the top of the table with a win – and prolong the winning start to the Ibrox managerial career of Giovanni van Bronckhorst who has yet to drop points in any competition he has presided over. A win would restore the seven-point cushion they enjoyed over Celtic for 24 hours midweek with Ange Postecoglou’s side in Dundee to face United on Sunday lunchtime.
It could also give Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack more game-time. Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed the midfielder was fit enough to be among the matchday squad on Saturday.
For James McPake’s Dark Blues, they can continue their upturn on form and move further away from the bottom of the table – they are ninth with 16 points – two off sixth placed Hibernian.