Hibs 0 Rangers 1 - the extras: Easter Road DJ turns the volume down while fans' flares hold the game up

Hibs' Ryan Porteous complains to referee John Beaton. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Player of the match

The best players were in green and white, with Jake Doyle-Hayes just edging it. One of the star performers in the Hibs midfield, with Joe Newell and Chris Cadden also making valuable contributions, Kevin Nisbet’s input also deserved greater reward.

Letdown

Hibs' Josh Campbell is left frustrated during a Cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road, on December 01, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It wouldn’t be a Hibs-Rangers match without some sort of flare up. This time there wee red ones in the away end at the beginning of the match but there were several instances where the projectiles led to play being held up.

Turning point

The 85th-minute penalty turned a match that had been finely-balanced, giving the league leaders all three points.

Ref watch

This tends to be a fixture fraught with difficulty and the officials were never likely to be lauded by both sides. John Beaton made it clear early doors that he would be the one refereeing the contest, shushing Ryan Porteous but he seemed to require some help when awarding the penalty suggesting he was unsure and was influenced by his assistant. Booed off.

Gave us a giggle

Hibs scored an own goal pre-match with the choice of Beautiful Sunday by Daniel Boone. It was probably meant to evoke memories of their semi-final defeat of the Govan side a couple of weekends ago but it backfired as the away side like to use the tune as backing track for their own singalong and were in full voice, leading the DJ to quickly fade it out and opt for a new tune.