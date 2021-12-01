Hibs 0 Rangers 1 - the extras: Easter Road DJ turns the volume down while fans' flares hold the game up

Player of the match
The best players were in green and white, with Jake Doyle-Hayes just edging it. One of the star performers in the Hibs midfield, with Joe Newell and Chris Cadden also making valuable contributions, Kevin Nisbet’s input also deserved greater reward.
Letdown
It wouldn’t be a Hibs-Rangers match without some sort of flare up. This time there wee red ones in the away end at the beginning of the match but there were several instances where the projectiles led to play being held up.
Turning point
The 85th-minute penalty turned a match that had been finely-balanced, giving the league leaders all three points.
Ref watch
This tends to be a fixture fraught with difficulty and the officials were never likely to be lauded by both sides. John Beaton made it clear early doors that he would be the one refereeing the contest, shushing Ryan Porteous but he seemed to require some help when awarding the penalty suggesting he was unsure and was influenced by his assistant. Booed off.
Gave us a giggle
Hibs scored an own goal pre-match with the choice of Beautiful Sunday by Daniel Boone. It was probably meant to evoke memories of their semi-final defeat of the Govan side a couple of weekends ago but it backfired as the away side like to use the tune as backing track for their own singalong and were in full voice, leading the DJ to quickly fade it out and opt for a new tune.