Decisions made – and not made – in the games throughout the week have created headlines across the country and the football just keeps coming this weekend.

It begins, or should that be, it continues with Friday night football in the Highlands – just 24 hours after Celtic and Hearts concluded the midweek card on Thursday with a pulsating match at Parkhead.

Games are scheduled across three days with the Championship, and League Two, seeing action on Friday – a large span of games across the leagues and Scottish Cup replays on Saturday before two Premiership encounters on Sunday.

It’s proving to be a busy December as the leagues enter a critical point around Christmas and the run of the year – and before the Premiership breaks off for a winter shutdown in January.

Here’s who is in charge of each match in the top flight this weekend, plus a look at the cinch Championship fixtures and the stand-out clash in SPFL League One.

1. Inverness CT v Kilmarnock Friday, December 3, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Championship | Referee: Nick Walsh Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Aberdeen v St Mirren Saturday, December 4, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Hibs v Motherwell Saturday, December 4, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Colin Steven Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Rangers v Dundee Saturday, December 4, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Alan Muir Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales