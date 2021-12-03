Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

Who is the referee for Rangers v Dundee, Celtic's game on Sunday and each weekend match in the cinch Premiership and SPFL Championship?

It’s been a busy week to be a football match official in Scotland - almost as busy as it has been to be a fan and keep up with a stream of matches every night across various competitions.

By David Oliver
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 4:20 pm

Decisions made – and not made – in the games throughout the week have created headlines across the country and the football just keeps coming this weekend.

It begins, or should that be, it continues with Friday night football in the Highlands – just 24 hours after Celtic and Hearts concluded the midweek card on Thursday with a pulsating match at Parkhead.

Games are scheduled across three days with the Championship, and League Two, seeing action on Friday – a large span of games across the leagues and Scottish Cup replays on Saturday before two Premiership encounters on Sunday.

It’s proving to be a busy December as the leagues enter a critical point around Christmas and the run of the year – and before the Premiership breaks off for a winter shutdown in January.

Here’s who is in charge of each match in the top flight this weekend, plus a look at the cinch Championship fixtures and the stand-out clash in SPFL League One.

1. Inverness CT v Kilmarnock

Friday, December 3, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Championship | Referee: Nick Walsh

2. Aberdeen v St Mirren

Saturday, December 4, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum

3. Hibs v Motherwell

Saturday, December 4, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Colin Steven

4. Rangers v Dundee

Saturday, December 4, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Alan Muir

