Decisions made – and not made – in the games throughout the week have created headlines across the country and the football just keeps coming this weekend.
It begins, or should that be, it continues with Friday night football in the Highlands – just 24 hours after Celtic and Hearts concluded the midweek card on Thursday with a pulsating match at Parkhead.
Games are scheduled across three days with the Championship, and League Two, seeing action on Friday – a large span of games across the leagues and Scottish Cup replays on Saturday before two Premiership encounters on Sunday.
It’s proving to be a busy December as the leagues enter a critical point around Christmas and the run of the year – and before the Premiership breaks off for a winter shutdown in January.
Here’s who is in charge of each match in the top flight this weekend, plus a look at the cinch Championship fixtures and the stand-out clash in SPFL League One.