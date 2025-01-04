Here’s everything you need to know about of Hibs vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Rangers will look to build on their impressive 3-0 win over Celtic as they visit in-form Hibs at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo handed the Gers a commanding win over their Glasgow rivals on Thursday, but with the Scottish champions still holding an 11 point lead at the top of the table, the Ibrox giants will be desperate to take another three points at Edinburgh on Sunday.

As for host Hibs, David Gray’s side enter the game on the back of an impressive five game unbeaten run and know a victory over Rangers in Leith could see them leapfrog St Mirren and rise as high as fifth - their highest league position of the season.

Looking to catch every minute of the game at Easter Road? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch:

Rangers' Ianis Hagi celebrates with Manager Philippe Clement as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Hibs vs Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh, on Sunday 5 January 2024. Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm.

Hibs vs Rangers TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, with the pre-game programme set to start at 11am.

Hibs vs Rangers live stream - how to watch

You are also able to stream the game live on phone, laptop and tablet via the SkyGo app, if you are subscribed to Sky Sports.

Hibs vs Rangers team news

Both sides have injury worries heading into the game, with Hibs set to be missing Marvin Ekpiteta, Mykola Kukharevych and Kieran Bowie. Easter Road boss David Gray is hopeful that captain Joe Newell and forward Elie Youan can return to the starting XI though, after the pair missed the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Rangers have a number of injuries in defence ahead of the game, with James Tavernier, John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo all definitely out of the game in the capital. Goalkeeper Jack Butland and Tom Lawrence are also ruled out of the game, while the Gers are sweating on the fitness of Leon Balogun ahead of the game.

Hibs vs Rangers referee and VAR

John Beaton has been confirmed as the match referee for the game. He’ll be assisted by David McGeachie and Dougie Potter, with Kevin Clancy on VAR duty. David Dunneis the assistant VAR referee.

Hibs 9/2, Draw 7/2, Rangers 1/2*