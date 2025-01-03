Hibs v Rangers injury news: 8 out as Philippe Clement and David Gray face anxious wait over key trio

Rangers will look to build on their big Old Firm victory over Celtic as they travel to Edinburgh to take on a resurgent Hibs at Easter Road this Sunday (Kick-off at 12pm).
Goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo handed Philippe Clement’s Gers a comfortable 3-0 win over their nearest rivals on Thursday and they will be hoping to build on their impressive display by ending Hibs’ strong recent run.
David Gray’s side will have ideas of their own though, with the Edinburgh outfit now unbeaten in their last five matches. They’ll welcome Rangers knowing they can go as high as fifth by beating their Glasgow rivals.
Both sides are nursing injury concerns ahead of the big weekend clash though, with Rangers and Hibs set to be without several players for the game and a trio of key stars sweating over their inclusion.
Ahead of the clash at Easter Road, The Scotsman has all the early team news: