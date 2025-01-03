Hibs v Rangers injury news: 8 out as Philippe Clement and David Gray face anxious wait over key trio

Rangers will look to build on their big Old Firm victory over Celtic as they travel to Edinburgh to take on a resurgent Hibs at Easter Road this Sunday (Kick-off at 12pm).

Goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo handed Philippe Clement’s Gers a comfortable 3-0 win over their nearest rivals on Thursday and they will be hoping to build on their impressive display by ending Hibs’ strong recent run.

David Gray’s side will have ideas of their own though, with the Edinburgh outfit now unbeaten in their last five matches. They’ll welcome Rangers knowing they can go as high as fifth by beating their Glasgow rivals.

Both sides are nursing injury concerns ahead of the big weekend clash though, with Rangers and Hibs set to be without several players for the game and a trio of key stars sweating over their inclusion.

Ahead of the clash at Easter Road, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

1 . Marvin Ekpiteta - Hibs - OUT The Hibs centre-back has been missing for a number of weeks with a thigh-injury and is not due back until mid-January. | SNS Group

2 . Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers - OUT The Dutch defender is likely to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury sustained on international duty. | SNS Group

3 . Mykola Kukharevych - Hibs - OUT A groin strain has resulted in the Ukrainian missing recent games, and Sunday's clash with Rangers is expected to come too soon for him. | SNS Group

4 . Jack Butland - Rangers - OUT The goalkeeper suffered an internal bleed in his leg on new year's eve which ruled him out of the Old Firm win over Celtic. There's no update on his expected return, but he will miss the clash with Hibs on Sunday. | SNS Group