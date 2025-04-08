Here’s how we predict Rangers and Athletic Bilbao to lineup for the Europa League quarter-final clash at Ibrox on Thursday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are back in Europa League action this week as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Ibrox in the first leg of the Europa League quarter finals (kick off: 8pm).

Barry Ferguson’s side enter the game on a back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership last Saturday, a loss which extended their losing home run to five. Can the Gers end the streak and gain an first leg advantage against the La Liga giants this Thursday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they are to get a positive result against Ernesto Valverde’s side, they’ll have to do it without the services of key players John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande, with the duo suspended for the tie. Interim boss Ferguson has already said he plans to make changes for the game too, with Jack Butland’s place seemingly under threat after a series of high profile mistakes.

But what do we predict both teams starting XI will look like on Thursday evening? This is how The Scotsman predict Rangers and Athletic Bilbao will lineup for the Europa League clash:

Rangers Nicolas Raskin celebrates with Vaclav Cerny after scoring in the 3-2 win over Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers predicted XI vs Hibs: (3-5-1-1)

GK: Jack Butland

Has made three big mistakes recently and is facing calls to be dropped. Some Rangers fans appear to be losing confidence in him. Interim boss Ferguson has admitted he isn’t scared to make changes, but we predict he will keep faith with the goalkeeper and hand him a final chance to prove his ability. It was his penalty heroics that helped them get to this stage, after all.

RCB: Dujon Sterling

Mr versatile has found himself playing regularly in defence over the last few weeks. The ex-Stoke City man may be required in midfield with the suspension of Mohamed Diomade causing selection issues, but we predict Ferguson will opt to keep Sterling in defence on the right-hand side of a back three.

CB: Robin Propper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has fallen out of the starting XI in recent weeks after coming back from the hefty head blow in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 game against Fenerbahce. He’ll be needed on Thursday though, with suspensions causing headaches for Ferguson.

LCB: Leon Balogun

We think Rangers will opt to go to a back three formation, and with John Souttar suspended, the experience of the Nigerian defender will be called upon in defence.

RWB: James Tavernier

Has featured as part of the back three, and at right-wing back over the last few weeks and is clearly still an important player for the club, especially with his experience in Europe. He starts.

LWB: Ridvan Yilmaz

Left out of the squad at the weekend, Jefte took his place but was part of a poor Rangers performance against Hibs. Ridvan will give everything for the cause, and is also a much stronger defender than the Brazilian, which will be important against Bilbao’s dangerous wide men.

CM: Nicolas Raskin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arguably the club’s best performer since the turn of the year, the Belgian midfielder is making himself one of the first names on the team sheet. Unless he picks up a knock before the game, he’s guaranteed to start.

CM: Connor Barron

Lost far too many midfield battles against Hibs on Saturday, which he’ll want to put right at the weekend. The youngster has had an up and down debut season at Ibrox, but will clearly learn from his experience this year. We expect him to start against Bilbao, with midfield options limited.

CM: Nedim Bajrami

With Diomande suspended, Ferguson has three options. Bring Sterling into midfield, hand Bailey Rice a first Europa League start, or go with the experience of the Albanian international? It could realistically be any, but we feel Bajrami is the most clear and obvious choice.

CAM: Vaclav Cerny

Performed well in this role during Rangers’ last 16 victory over Fenerbahce, and we predict he will be utilized in this position again at Ibrox on Thursday.

CF: Hamza Igamane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has played off the left in recent weeks, but is far more suited to playing through the middle. He will offer Rangers a good option on the break and in transition, with the home side likely to soak up a lot of pressure against an extremely talented Bilbao side.

Has a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out until mid-April, so isn't likely to be available for the clash at Ibrox. | Getty Images

Bilbao predicted XI:

GK: Unai Simón

The Spanish stopper is Bilbao’s undisputed number one.

RB: Andoni Gorosabel

The former Alavés full-back is an ex-teammate of Ianis Hagi. Could they face each other this Thursday?

CB: Dani Vivian

A danger from set pieces, Vivian is a regular at the heart of defence for Bilbao.

CB: Aitor Paredes

Faces a late fitness test after coming off injured at the weekend, but we think he’ll be fit enough to start.

LB: Adama Boiro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Yuri expected to be ruled out, the Senegalese full-back will replace him.

CM: Mikel Jauregizar

One of the regular midfield two, Jauregizar starts in the centre.

CM: Benat Prados Díaz

Jauregizar will be joined by his teammate in the centre of the park.

RW: Iñaki Williams

The captain of the team will start on the right-hand side of a front three.

CAM: Alejandro Berenguer Remiro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likely to start over Unai Gómez in the attacking midfield role.

LW: Nico Williams

Substituted at the weekend, so will be fresh for the visit to Glasgow.

CF: Oihan Sancet