Scotland boss dissects result and performance after sore loss to Greece

Steve Clarke has admitted Scotland managed to produce the complete opposite of a morale-boosting result against Greece ahead of World Cup qualifying after they were relegated to the second tier of the Nations League.

Hopes were high that the Scots would be able to build on or least maintain their one-goal advantage over the Greeks following Thursday's 1-0 win in the first leg in Piraeus.

But Clarke’s side were comprehensively undone fashion by the visitors, who scored 15 seconds into the second half to make it 3-0 on the night. Greece controlled the rest of the game to win 3-1 on aggregate and seal a place in League A of the Nations League.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke looks on during the 3-0 defeat by Greece. | SNS Group

It leaves Scotland wondering where next? In very straightforward terms, it is Iceland and Liechtenstein for friendlies in June.

But following a dismal Euro 2024, it was hoped things were improving under Clarke. This result represents a very significant step back ahead of World Cup qualifying, when they will play Greece twice again.

“We have got the opposite,” said the Scotland manager, when reminded of his comments on the eve of the match about laying down a marker. “I think Greece came here and laid down a marker so we know what to expect when they come back in October. We will be ready.”

Scotland were certainly not prepared for completing the task of overcoming Greece on this occasion. The impressive visitors, inspired by 17-year old Konstantinos Karetsas, were 2-0 up by half-time, with the talented teenager scoring the second four minutes before the interval. Christos Tzolis made it 3-0 almost immediately after the re-start to spark a loud rumble of Hampden booing.

“I didn’t really notice them to be honest,” said Clarke. “I am focused on other things other than what the supporters are doing. I always have been.”

He took issue with midfielder John McGinn describing the defeat as “embarrassing” in a post-match interview. “After my time in the game it is better not to use those kinds of words,” said the manager. “It is better to look at our performance and be objective about it. We didn’t have enough energy in the team, Greece had more energy and were a bit sharper. So the best team won on the night.”

He admitted the players were all devastated on a night when Denis Law’s memory had been celebrated pre-match. This was the first Scotland match held at Hampden since the legendary striker’s death in January.

Scotland could not even score once to honour him although 18-year-old Hearts striker James Wilson did make his debut as a substitute in the second half to become Scotland’s youngest-ever player.

“Listen, to finish such a positive Nations League campaign on such a low note with such a poor performance is something that will hurt the players,” said Clarke. “We will go away, we have got plenty time to stew on it before our next competitive game. We have got two friendlies in June and we have to address one or two things and try to be better going forward.”

Clarke made only one change following a punishing night in Greece in the first leg, with Ryan Christie, free again after suspension, coming in for Lewis Ferguson. The manager was asked whether he might have made more, given the quick turnaround and lengthy journey back from Athens on Friday. He suggested the logistical requirements might have to be looked at head of the trip to Greece later this year in World Cup qualifying Group B.

The Scotland players look on crestfallen after the loss at Hampden. | SNS Group

“I think maybe it might work in our favour actually because we have to do a similar trip out to Greece in November,’ he said. “Maybe that is something to look at. You go out there, you put in a big shift out there, you have the long travel back. Maybe we weren’t quite recovered in time for the game. Not everybody, but some people. It is something that I can certainly look at and try and address.”

On the subject of wishing he had more personnel changes, he added: “With hindsight, everything is possible. The boys assured me they were all fit and well. I think the first goal gave them a lift. It was really their first dangerous foray forward and they scored with that. After that it became a long night for us. I could have done with a few more legs to be honest.