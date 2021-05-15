Watch Rangers fans light up the Clyde with night-time flare display ahead of SPFL trophy presentation

Rangers fans lined the Clyde with flares on Friday night - but have been warned over similar scenes to the Edmiston Drive and George Square gatherings (above) that marked winning their title in March. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The supporters lined the river between Finneston and Anderston and waved red pyrotechnics in the late night display just hours before James Tavernier is handed the silverware for Rangers’ first league win in a decade.

Police, politicians and the club have all warned fans to ‘celebrate sensibly’, after large-scale gatherings marked the team achieving the requisite points tally for the title back in March.

A Rangers statement reminded supporters of government guidelines over gathering in large groups and requested fans celebrate within their own community and respect public safety rules.

Steven Gerrard also pleaded for fans to stay safe as they mark the occasion after a 10-year wait.

The Ibrox boss said: “This is a significant moment in the club’s history and I want them to all enjoy themselves.

“I want them to enjoy themselves and obviously things have changed from the last time in March. You are actually allowed to come out now, but it is important that they remain safe, follow the rules and the distance, but certainly enjoy the occasion.

“The police and the government have put statements out and it is important that we try and follow them.”

Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox for the final league game of the season with the trophy to be presented to captain James Tavernier at the conclusion of the match.