Rangers urge fans to celebrate 55th league title 'within your own community' with reminder of government guidance to 'respect public safety'

Rangers fans gather outside Ibrox as they are crowned champions on March 07, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

James Tavernier will be presented with the silverware at Ibrox when Aberdeen are visitors and the club has now joined police and politicians in appealing for supporters not to congregate in large numbers – to avoid the crowds which marked the clinching of the title back in March.

Steven Gerrard and his team were welcomed to Ibrox by a swell of supporters for the match with St Mirren on March 6 which ended up clinching the latest league title for the club after a decade-long wait. Celtic’s failure to win against Dundee United a day later confirmed Rangers’ crown and despite coronavirus restrictions fans took to the streets of Edmiston Drive and George Square to celebrate the triumph.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police this week urged fans to celebrate the silverware safely after plans for a fans march were revealed, and the club has also appealed for ‘safe and sensible’ celebrations in the build-up.

Rangers fans pre match during a Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium, on March 06, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A statement read: “This Saturday will be a historic day in the illustrious history of our 150-year-old institution. It’s been a long journey over the past 10 years and we would not have achieved ‘55’ without the loyalty and support of you, our fanbase. You have followed us through the darkest of times, and have stood firm, in anticipation of the club lifting the league trophy for a world record 55th time.

“It’s a day to enjoy and to celebrate the achievements of our club, and the title win by Steven Gerrard and his team. However, we are cognisant that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and that the virus is still live. It hasn’t gone away.

“Please celebrate this historic day for our club in a safe and sensible manner, respecting public safety- adhering to the current government guidelines and restrictions which are still in place.

“In particular, please be mindful of the government guidelines regarding gathering in large numbers. If possible, please celebrate within your own community.

“Once again, we thank you for your unrivalled support, and look forward to welcoming you back to our stadium to create the famous Ibrox atmosphere, once restrictions permit.”

The match against Aberdeen kicks off at 12pm.