Steven Gerrard pleads with Rangers fans to stick to lockdown rules after trophy presentation

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

The undefeated champions will be presented with the league trophy following the conclusion of Saturday’s match with Aberdeen.

Fans group Union Bears have called on supporters to turn up at Ibrox to celebrate the achievement and then march together as one to George Square. This echoes what occurred in March after Celtic’s draw with Dundee United handed Rangers the title when thousands of fans descended on the city centre, sparking fury around Scotland with most of the country still in the highest level of lockdown.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Restrictions have been relaxed since then but Police Scotland and the Scottish Government have both urged supporters to remain safe and celebrate within their own communities as opposed to congregating in large numbers.

Now the Ibrox manager has followed suit by pleading with supporters to do what they can to stay safe while they enjoy the party on Saturday.

He said on Friday morning: “This is a significant moment in the club’s history and I want them to all enjoy themselves.

“I want them to enjoy themselves and obviously things have changed from the last time in March. You are actually allowed to come out now, but it is important that they remain safe, follow the rules and the distance, but certainly enjoy the occasion.

“The police and the government have put statements out and it is important that we try and follow them.”

