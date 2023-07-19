The long pursuit of central midfielder Jose Cifuentes looks to be coming to a successful conclusion with a £1.5m deal with MLS club Los Angeles expected imminently. Meanwhile, Tom Lawrence is preparing to return after 11 months out - with an appearance possible as Hamburg are hosted at Ibrox on Saturday following Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in Allan McGregor’s testimonial. These developments can only mean the Scotland international coming under pressure for game-time after signing a one-year extension at the end of last season. However, the 31-year-old refuses to take such a narrow view of Beale’s overhaul. A comprehensive drive that has led to the arrival of another midfielder in Kieran Dowell. Forwards Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima have also pitched up at the Govan club, alongside keeper Jack Butland, full-back Dujon Sterling and returning central defender Leon Balogun. The way cleared for these moves with the departures of Antonio Colak, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Filip Helander and McGregor. As Glen Kamara and Scott Wright seem set to be soon on their way.

Jack is convinced this revamp was necessary, and will have the desired effect by the time of the club’s Premiership opener away to Kilmarnock on August 5. Only days before the club’s Champions League third round qualifier rolls around. And he won’t allow himself to become fixated as to where it could leave him. “First and foremost, I just need to get my head down and work in pre-season. Be fit, be available and, whenever you get an opportunity, you’ve got to try and take it,” he said on being asked about the impending arrival of Cifuentes. “That’s the competition we are going to have in each position going forward. Even in training, we can see the level has gone up, the standard has improved.

“So, it’s not just myself, or for midfielders. All over the pitch, there is competition – there are two or three players in each position. [In terms of the changes bringing out the best in me] I don’t think it’s just about me – and me responding positively. I think it’s the whole group. That’s why the manager initially strengthened the squad - because last year wasn’t good enough. We wanted to improve the squad, to have more quality, more options. I think we’ve done that so far and there might be a few more coming in. It’s all going to help us to go and try to be successful and try and win trophies.

Rangers' Ryan Jack believes no players will be able to take their places for granted with the club's close season squad make-over meaning "two or three" possibles for almost every position. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)