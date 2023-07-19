Scott Wright has revealed that an honest discussion with Michael Beale was behind his impending Rangers departure as he prepares to finalise a move to Turkish side Pendikspor.

The 25-year-old flew out from Glasgow on Wednesday morning having made what could prove to be his final Rangers appearance in the 2-1 pre-season defeat to Newcastle United at Ibrox the previous night.

Wright joined Rangers from Aberdeen in February 2021 for a £200,000 fee but has struggled for regular first-team football, making just 28 starts in two and a half seasons, one of which came in the Europa League final last year.

Rangers have accepted an offer of around £500,000 from the newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig outfit and Wright will meet with Pendikspor officials before deciding whether to complete the move with other offers also on the table.

Rangers winger Scott Wright takes on Newcastle's Dan Burn during Allan McGregor's testimonial match at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"It gives me a chance to go and play a bit more regular football," Wright told Sky Sports. "I've had conversations with Michael Beale, just to try and play a bit more, and came to the conclusion that it's maybe best for me to move on.

"The club has obviosuly agreed a fee and I'll go out and have a look and see what I think. Yeah definitely [it's a step into the unknown], but you've got to go and test yourself. It's an opportunity that excites me and one that I'm looking forward to looking into.

"There's plenty options I need to weigh up. It's a decision I'll need to make with my family and my wife but one I'm looking forward to. I'll go out and see what's out there for me and make my decision."

Wright insists he fulfilled a childhoom dream during his time at Rangers which included a league title win in his first season as well as scoring in the 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden last year.

"It's always tough," he said. "I don't want to make excuses for myself but it's a fantastic squad at Rangers and I wish them the best. Michael Beale is building a fantastic squad and we'll see what happens.

"Absolutely no regrets. I've loved my time there and Rangers will always have a special place in my heart. I achieved some things there that I dreamt of growing up - playing in the Champions League, the Europa League and obviously winning the Scottish Cup and league was fantastic for myself.

"Growing up in Scotland it was such a big thing for me and to do that for the club was a great feeling for me."

Wright hopes his impending Ibrox departure can help him force his way into Steve Clarke's Scotland squad.