That, though, was the slightly underwhelming nature of his final appearance for a club he joined as a youth a quarter of a century ago in his testimonial against Newcastle United on Tuesday night. Awarded for his service across two spells that allowed him to tot up 505 competitive games, he featured for only the opening 37 minutes of largely mundane encounter, before passing on the captain’ armband and taking the acclaim of the sell-out crowd as he trotted off. Not so much into the sunset but – as the sun had begun to set – down the tunnel. Not that this premature exit prevented him picking up the man of the match award, naturally. Or soaking up a post-match lap of honour.

New faces given run-out

As well as the club and supporters’ opportunity to say farewells in fitting fashion to McGregor – one of a clutch of players released at the end of last season – the meeting was key in Rangers manager Michael Beale stepping up his recast squad’s preparations for the season. Building up not just to the Premiership kick-off on August 5 but their Champions League third round qualifier the following midweek. McGregor’s withdrawal allowed his replacement Jack Butland to take his place in goal for the first time. The keeper joined a trio of summer signings Beale selected in his first XI, in forwards Abdallah Sima – on loan from Brighton – Sam Lammers and midfielder Kieran Dowell. Returning defender Leon Balogun made an appearance in the second period.

Allan McGregor applauds the Rangers fans as he is replaced during his testimonial match against Newcastle.

As Newcastle – backed by the entire Broomloan Stand on their supporters – were in charge for much of the proceedings, it was difficult to make any judgements of Rangers’ debutants. It was a struggle for all those in blue early on, ensured by a 16th-minute goal from the visitors set up by their £60milloom signing Sandro Tonali and Scotland under-21 midfielder Elliot Anderson. The pair combined for the ball to be slipped to Miguel Almiron, who deftly shaped it past McGregor and into far corner.

Karius' mad moment

Rangers seemed to content themselves with containment against the monied Magpies, whose Gulf State backing propelled them to third in English top flight last season. It meant Sima having to scrap for precious little, and he did in showing drive, and Dowell and Lammers also seeing little of the ball. Yet, the home side did that and then were beneficiaries of another keeper making an unwanted impression on the evening just after the hour. Newcastle’s man in this role, Loris Karius, played a brainless pass out to Bruno Guimaraes, who instantly had Lammers all over him like a rash to pinch the ball and then beat the errant Karius with a hardly travelling shot that sneaked on his body.

Rangers offered a little more to the contest thereafter – with more subs deployed than in a US naval exercise. Once again Todd Cantwell provided an all-action presence for him, the attacking midfielder’s fierce tackling – and treatment meted out to him – the one element that lifted the affair from the category of fitness exercise. Newcastle’s travelling band might disagree since they were given the conclusion they sought when Scotland Under-21 defender Harrlson Ashby headed in an 87th-minute winner.

New signings Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers started for Rangers, with the latter getting on the scoresheet.