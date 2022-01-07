Video: John Souttar's Rangers decision, Calvin Ramsay future, Hibs signings - Scottish football transfer bulletin

The first week of the Scottish football January transfer window has been a hectic but exciting one with a number of big deals already done and more in the pipeline.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:32 pm

Nathan Patterson has left Rangers in a record-breaking deal with the Scottish champions keen on landing Hearts star John Souttar on a pre-contract agreement. Hibs and Celtic have both made triple signings with St Johnstone and Dundee United also active.

There is also plenty of talk surrounding Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay. The 18-year-old is wanted by clubs in England, Germany and Italy.

The Premiership teams will be wanting to get business done early before they return from the winter break so don’t expect the market to slow down anytime soon.

John Souttar is set to have a decision on his future involving Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

To look back over the first week of the window, The Scotsman’s Mark Atkinson is joined by writer Joel Sked to discuss all the key deals and speculation.

For all the latest transfer news, be sure to check out The Scotsman football.

