Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to make offers for duo, Celtic exodus to continue with interest in £2m signing, Hearts star wanted, trio plan bid for Ibrox star, Dundee United sign international

While top-flight football won’t return until the 17th there is still plenty of fixtures taking place up and down the country. Whether it is the Championship title race hotting up as Raith Rovers head to Inverness CT, or League One where Montrose, Cove Rangers and Airdireonians battle it out at the top with Queen’s Park and Falkirk trailing behind.

Dropping out of the SPFL, there are a number of Lowland and Highland League games taking place and that’s the case right down the pyramid. So anyone fan of a Premiership club wanting to get their football fix, should try to take in a local game and help boost the crowd towards that 500 limit.

The focus, for the 12 top-flight clubs, remains on the transfer window with so much having taken place already. Nathan Patterson’s move to Everton in a record-breaking deal for Rangers will be hard to beat. But Hibs have added a trio of signings, just like Celtic at the start of the window. For the Parkhead side, it appears the main focus for now has been bringing down the size of the squad, although they have been linked with a move for Martin Boyle who could cost as much as £3million.

1. Rangers midfielder chased by trip A trio of clubs are chasing Rangers starlet Stephen Kelly. The midfielder was kept as part of the squad by Steven Gerrard and has made two substitute appearances. Now Dundee United, Tranmere Rovers and Kilmarnock are all battling for a loan deal until the end of the season. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. Walker wanted Hearts star Jamie Walker is attracting interest from Bradford City. The attacking midfielder has been a bit part player for Robbie Neilson this campaign. Walker is out of contract at the end of the season but the League Two side, who are managed by Derek Adams, are keen on a loan deal. (Daily Record) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. Motherwell near signing Liam Shaw is closing in on a move to Motherwell. The Celtic midfielder has not been able to make an impact since arriving from Sheffield Wednesday on a long-term deal. Shaw was linked with St Johnstone but Motherwell have won the race for his signature. (Daily Record) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

4. Dundee United sign goalkeeper Dundee United have signed Finnish international goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson. The 26-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half year deal. Eriksson, who made his debut for Finland last year, was a free agent after leaving Swedish top flight side Mjallby AIF. (Various) Photo: David Lidstrom