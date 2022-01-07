Calvin Ramsay: Aberdeen boss outlines transfer timeline for in-demand star

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has spoken about Calvin Ramsay's future. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The teenage defender has been linked with a number of clubs in England and Europe.

After a dazzling start to his Aberdeen career, the 18-year-old is in demand with numerous teams said to be keen on a January deal.

Leicester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been mentioned and Watford have reportedly approached Aberdeen regarding the player.

In Italy, it has been said Bologna are very keen on the player having recruited Aaron Hickey from Hearts last season. Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are also monitoring the situation.

For Stephen Glass, however, if anything is to progress it will have to be done quickly with the Dons boss looking at the end of the winter break and a return to action against Rangers on January 18 as a cut-off point.

“We definitely don’t want things happening late in the window,” he said.

“Even with all the speculation, I think if anything happens, it would happen fairly early. We’ve got Rangers on the 18th and I think it would be ideal if things were done before that, if anything is going to happen.

“That might be pie in the sky, but I don’t think we will be put under the gun on the last day. I don’t think the chairman and the board will allow that.

“That’s an important thing, as management, that once we get closer to the end of the window, we know what we’ve got until the summer.