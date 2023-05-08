'There’s an edge to him' - The Rangers star touted as a 'smart' summer transfer option for Everton

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos has been touted as an ideal signing for Everton by one of their former players.

Kevin Campbell believes the Colombian would suit the Toffees and become a fan favourite due to his style of play. The 26-year-old is set to leave Ibrox at the end of the season after six years and more than 120 goals, including 29 in Europe which is a club record for goal in European competition.

Michael Beale confirmed on Sunday, after the Aberdeen game, that he would be departing in the summer when his contract expires, while criticising his energy levels as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win over the Dons.

Campbell reckons Everton would be a suitable destination and a smart shout as a summer transfer. The club are set to land a key and surprising win at Brighton to lift them out of the Premier League drop zone with three matches remaining.

“I think Morelos is a good player, he’s got the type of game that the Goodison crowd would like,” he told Goodison News. “There’s an edge to him. The key is can you create opportunities for him? If you can then he looks like he could take chances.

“That one might be a little bit more of a longer shot, but someone like him it’s going to be difficult to just go anywhere. That might be a smart shout to be honest, it might just be a smart shout because he likes to prove himself and he’s got that edge.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have been linked with Arsenal centre-back Auston Trusty.